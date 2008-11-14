This Is How Much Japan's Market Has Declined In 12 Months

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Oh dear. Famitsu publisher (and industry analysts) Enterbrain have published their Japanese figures for the month of October, and it's not pretty reading. Compared to October 2007, software sales are down 14.9%. Hardware sales are even worse, down an impressive 29.1%. Overall, this means the market is down 21.6%. That's...that's really sad reading. Only bright side is if you're a Microsoft Japan employee, as for the month, the 360 outsold the PS3, 27,000 to 22,000. Crazy days.

