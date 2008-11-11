This Is What A White Knight Chronciles Ad Looks Like

The White Knight Chronicles publicity machine has kicked into gear here in Japan. The above ad not only shows off the game's RPG heroics, but character customisation. Nothing new for gaming, but still neat to see as a selling people for a TV ad. The Level-5 developed PS3 exclusive is out Christmas Day in Japan. The question remains: Will it move consoles?
