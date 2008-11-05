This *Might* Help Your Akihabara Shopping

What seems like every week or so, I get emails from readers asking where they should go in Akihabara. While I don't mind answering emails, here's a book I can point them to: The Best Shops of Akihabara. It's forty pages of an English-language manga-style guidebook. As a nice bonus, the book even points out which retailers are capable of helping customers in English — a major plus for non-Japanese speaking tourists. It goes for $14 and is in PDF format. So yeah.
Akiba Guide [Official Site via alafista]
