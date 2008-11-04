THQ Shuttering Four to Five Studios, Including Paradigm, Juice?

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Word just hit Kotaku Towers that THQ might be in the midst of shutting down a number of their studios. According to our sources the international publisher plans to shut down four to five studios this week including Texas-based developer Paradigm Entertainment and UK developer Juice Games.

Currently THQ has 16 studios located in North America, Europe and Australia. If the cut-backs are true they would be the latest to plague the industry. Perhaps it's a sign of the current state of the world economy or just the typical pre-holiday layoffs.

Juice Games is best known for their racing title Juiced and has a staff of 40. Over it's long history Paradigm created Pilotwings 64 and most recently Stuntman Ignition.

We've contacted THQ for comment and will update as soon as we hear more.

