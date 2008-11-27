PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

THQ Struggling With PS3 Development, Cancels Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon is now an Xbox 360 exclusive. Shacknews confirmed today that the game that the PlayStation 3 version has been quietly canceled, with THQ spokespeople citing "development issues."

It's not the first time THQ has pointed to problematic PS3 development with Epic's Unreal Engine 3. Late last year, THQ delayed both Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon and Frontlines: Fuel of War, with the senior producer of the latter pointing to Unreal as part of the problem.

Frontlines producer Joe Halper told GameSpot then that "the Unreal Engine has some challenges with the PS3—you'll see with other developers—it's kind of a little late in the game with Epic, which is unfortunate." The PlayStation 3 version of Frontlines was ultimately canceled by THQ in January alongside the PlayStation 2 version of Destroy All Humans!: Big Willy Unleashed.

