Time Announce Top 50 Inventions Of 2008, One Game Makes List

Time magazine, masters of the high-brow "top XX" list, are back this week with their take on the top 50 inventions of 2008. The vast majority of them don't apply. To us, at any rate. We don't really cover the retail DNA testing industry, or the daily comings and goings surrounding the (awesome) global seed vault. No, we do games, so we're interested in the one, single video game that managed to make the list. And that game was...wait for it...yes, Spore, which came in at #20. Dubbed "the everything game" by the magazine, calling it "blasphemy, brilliance or both".

Oh, and deviant commenters will be thrilled to see that disemvowelling came in at #40.

50 Best Inventions 2008 [Time]