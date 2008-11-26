PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Tomb Raider Glitch Ruins Wii Adventures

Oh Eidos. It's just one thing after another, isn't it?

Fresh off the back of what is quickly becoming known as Don't Publish Negative Scores Until We Say You Can-gate, a glitch has been discovered in the Wii version of Tomb Raider: Underworld that makes it impossible to finish the game.

In the video clip (see after the jump) you will notice Lara negotiating the usual assortment of stone pillars and deadly drops in the Coastal Thailand section of the game. A leap of faith is required to grab a pole, which turns out to be a lever that lowers the corpse-robbing society girl to ground level and opens a convenient passageway... Except on the Wii, where the lever sometimes doesn't exist.

Eidos recommends reverting to earlier saves and trying again and has published a set of saves that can be plonked on an SD card to work around the problem if you are really stuck.

All the same, bad show old girl.

Tomb Raider: Underworld glitch prevents gamers from finishing game [Qj.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles