Totaka's Song Spotted In Animal Crossing: Let's Go To The City

Quick history lesson! Nintendo sound director and musician Kazumi Totaka is the man behind the music behind a lot of your favourite Nintendo games. A cute little touch Totaka blesses each of his games with is "Totaka's Song", a 19-note melody that you'll find in every game he's done the music for. Here's a recap.

Anyway, with Animal Crossing: Let's GoTo The City now disappointing AC fans across the world, it hasn't taken long to find the tune in his latest work. All you have to do is leave the game running during Kapp'n's bus ride at the start of the game. Easy.

By pressing down a special key it plays a little melody [Offworld]

