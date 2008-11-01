Touchgrind Brings Extreme Fingering To Your iPhone

Console owners shan't be left wanting for skateboarding video games anytime soon and, apparently, neither will iPhone users. Illusion Labs' Touchgrind looks like it might be able to sate your hunger for 21st-century Tech Deck-style fingerboarding — that is, if the interface and those pesky opaque fingers don't muck up the works. As a tech demo, it's pretty nifty, but we'll have to see how well it works as a full-fledged iPhone game. [Via TouchArcade.]