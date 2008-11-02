Try Hitting the Whammy Bar, My Friend

In fairness, this could be said of most 72-year-olds, not just that one. But yeah, it rather captures the image both candidates have in the media. Also, it's bad when you're getting busted on by a Canadian political cartoonist. Check out the one preceding it. I don't get it? Canadians actually have something named the Liberal Party? That would go over like a turd in a punchbowl down here, considering the level of our debates.



Who's Winning? [Filibuster Cartoons via GamePolitics]