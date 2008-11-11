Ubisoft Buys Massive, World In Conflict

Massive Entertainment — orphaned by Activision when it became Activision Blizzard and dumped all those Sierra-published games — has found a new publishing daddy in Ubisoft. The French pub has purchased the Swedish dev team and the World In Conflict property, the real-time strategy series Massive was responsible for.
Hopefully, that means World in Conflict: Soviet Assault, the PC expansion pack and PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 console port, will see the light of day. We presume it will ultimately ship, just under its new name: Tom Clancy's World in Conflict: Soviet Assault. You know, for brand synergy.
Ubisoft swoops for Massive [Develop]
