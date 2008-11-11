PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Ubisoft Buys Massive, World In Conflict

Massive Entertainment — orphaned by Activision when it became Activision Blizzard and dumped all those Sierra-published games — has found a new publishing daddy in Ubisoft. The French pub has purchased the Swedish dev team and the World In Conflict property, the real-time strategy series Massive was responsible for.

Hopefully, that means World in Conflict: Soviet Assault, the PC expansion pack and PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 console port, will see the light of day. We presume it will ultimately ship, just under its new name: Tom Clancy's World in Conflict: Soviet Assault. You know, for brand synergy.

Ubisoft swoops for Massive [Develop]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles