Ubisoft Buys Massive, World In Conflict

Massive Entertainment — orphaned by Activision when it became Activision Blizzard and dumped all those Sierra-published games — has found a new publishing daddy in Ubisoft. The French pub has purchased the Swedish dev team and the World In Conflict property, the real-time strategy series Massive was responsible for.

Hopefully, that means World in Conflict: Soviet Assault, the PC expansion pack and PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 console port, will see the light of day. We presume it will ultimately ship, just under its new name: Tom Clancy's World in Conflict: Soviet Assault. You know, for brand synergy.

