PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Ubisoft Plans 'Significant' Prince Of Persia DLC

You can tell when expectations of a game are running high when people start murmuring about DLC expansions before the thing is even on the shelves. Incidentally, how's that episodic GTA thing working out, Rockstar?

Speaking in a Gamercyde video interview, PoP producer Ben Mattes said that they didn't want to mess around with extra costumes or pimped weapons. If DLC hype is worth doing, it is surely worth overdoing.

"If we're going to do it, it's going to be a new story, a new experience, maybe a prequel, maybe a sequel - we're going to do something that really offers a lot of value for the player. In terms of when: sometime next year - I'm not sure of exactly when, it's all still in discussion."

Prince of Persia[Gamercyde via Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles