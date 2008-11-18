Ubisoft Plans 'Significant' Prince Of Persia DLC

You can tell when expectations of a game are running high when people start murmuring about DLC expansions before the thing is even on the shelves. Incidentally, how's that episodic GTA thing working out, Rockstar?

Speaking in a Gamercyde video interview, PoP producer Ben Mattes said that they didn't want to mess around with extra costumes or pimped weapons. If DLC hype is worth doing, it is surely worth overdoing.

"If we're going to do it, it's going to be a new story, a new experience, maybe a prequel, maybe a sequel - we're going to do something that really offers a lot of value for the player. In terms of when: sometime next year - I'm not sure of exactly when, it's all still in discussion."

