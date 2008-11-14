Ubisoft's Massive MMO Plans Start Small

So now that Ubisoft has purchased World in Conflict development studio Massive Entertainment from Activision, what are they going to do with them? Speaking at the 16th Annual BMO Capitol Markets Interactive Entertainment conference this morning, Ubisoft President and CEO Yves Guillemot explains that Massive will play a key role in Ubisoft's MMO strategy.

"We just bought it from them since those guys have Blizzard so they didn't need that studio as much as we do, and those guys are extremely strong in RTS (real-time strategy), so they are going to help us also get closer to the MMO space. Our goal there is to go first with light MMOs...that have been extremely popular in China but are also coming in the U.S. and Europe and are generating lots of good revenue, so our goal is first to start with light MMOs, and then in the future also come with RPG and RTS, also in the MMO space."

See, you can't just toss out any old MMORPG. You have to build to that. I'm sure whatever they come up with will be just lovely with the Massive team on the job.