UK Gamers Get Their Hands On Red Alert 3 In Trafalgar Square

The Be The One event went off in fine style, with over 70,000 gamers descending on the EA Battledome in Trafalgar Square over the weekend.

EA's contribution to the London Games Festival 2008 featured live performances from Natasha Bedingfield, The Automatic and McFly among other musical luminaries, but the main focus was giving gamers the chance to get hands on with new releases.

The plastic dome hosted to the launch party for Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, attended actress/presenter/lingerie model Gemma Atkinson (aka Lt Eva McKenna), which gave hundreds of gamers the chance to play the game before its launch at midnight on October 31st.

