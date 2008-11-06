UK Scientists Testing The Wii's Exercise Potential

Is Playing on the Wii actually any good for you? Kotaku was all over this from the start - check out our groundbreaking study - but apparently the Lancet don't take papers from gaming blogs. Their loss.

Proper scientists (well, 'sports scientists', but they have doctorates and everything) from the University of Derby in the UK have decided to conduct their own investigation. Researchers are monitoring groups of primary school children to see if Wii gaming helps them to lose weight.

"We hope this research will determine if playing on this equipment could actually have physical benefits for children.", said exercise physiology lecturer Dr Michael Duncan.

