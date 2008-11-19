Ultimate Band's Band-Free Setlist

Peripheral-free, douche-simulator Ultimate Band hits store shelves next week. While I found the theory interesting, I wasn't totally sold on the concept when I got a chance to check out Disney Interactive Studio's take on Guitar Hero World Tour and Rock Band. On the plus side, you don't need yet another set of plastic instruments to pack away in your slowly filling closet. On the negative side, the game when I played it was far too easy to feel satisfying.

The song list for the DS and Wii versions of the game aren't that bad actually, with appearances by hits from The Who, Blondie, Devo and The B-52s. Too bad they're all covers, and from what I remember, bad covers. The full list is on the jump.

Wii Song List

· Girls Not Grey

· Complicated

· Hanging on the Telephone

· Song 2

· I Want You To Want Me

· All Right Now

· Anna Molly

· Club Foot

· Won't Go Home Without You

· Dashboard

· Helena

· Get the Party Started

· Crushcrushcrush

· Just

· Stumble and Fall

· When Did Your Heart Go Missing?

· In Too Deep

· Unconditional

· Somebody Told Me

· Always Where I Need to Be

· Debaser

· Fell in Love With a Girl

· Break on Through

· Beverly Hills

· Move Along

· Rock Lobster

· First Date

· Whip It

· Take Over the Break is Over

· Hold On

· Our Time Now

· Just What I Needed

· All Day and All of the Night

· Steady As She Goes

· My Generation

DS Song List

· Move Along

· Rock Lobster

· First Date

· Whip It

· Take Over the Break is Over

· Hold On

· Our Time Now

· Just What I Needed

· All Day and All of the Night

· Steady As She Goes

· My Generation

· All Star

· Call Me

· Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

· 9 in the Afternoon

