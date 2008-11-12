Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Worms Cheapened As XBLA Hits

A trio of Xbox Live Arcade games are about to go budget, as Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Worms and Feeding Frenzy look to be getting a permanent 50% discount. Although the three are still listed at full price on Xbox Live Marketplace, the official Xbox web site lists the new additions to the program at just 400 Microsoft Points. The age of all three games likely has something to do with their graduation into the Xbox Live Arcade Hits program, as does the sequel to Feeding Frenzy being released this Spring.

Hard to go wrong at $US5, even if Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3's single-player game is largely broken thanks to the game's insane AI.

Xbox Live Arcade Hits [Xbox.com via GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles