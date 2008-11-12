Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Worms Cheapened As XBLA Hits

A trio of Xbox Live Arcade games are about to go budget, as Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Worms and Feeding Frenzy look to be getting a permanent 50% discount. Although the three are still listed at full price on Xbox Live Marketplace, the official Xbox web site lists the new additions to the program at just 400 Microsoft Points. The age of all three games likely has something to do with their graduation into the Xbox Live Arcade Hits program, as does the sequel to Feeding Frenzy being released this Spring.

Hard to go wrong at $US5, even if Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3's single-player game is largely broken thanks to the game's insane AI.

