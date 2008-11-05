Unboxing Table Top Halo

Jenga Donkey Kong Special Edition wasn't the only game to show up on my doorstep during my stint to Japan. I also received a box containing the Halo Interactive Strategy Game. The board game comes with an interactive DVD for "enhanced gameplay and battles", 15 sculpted character pieces and a 3D modular board.

I haven't had a chance yet to take the rather complex looking game for a spin yet, but I did break it open to snap a bunch of photos of the goodies included with each game. My favourites? The littlest Master Chief and the Flood Your Are Dead cards. Don't I know it. Don't I know it.

Gallery on the jump.

Hit here for the screens.

GENIUS PRODUCTS LLC AND B1 GAMES, INC. ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT THE FIRST BOARD GAME BASED ON THE HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL HALOÒ VIDEO GAME FRANCHISE HAS SHIPPED TO RETAIL OUTLETS NATIONWIDE

SANTA MONICA, CA October 14, 2008 - The battle for supremacy begins — NOW. Genius Products, LLC and B1 Games today announced that the first- ever board game based on Microsoft Game Studios and Bungie's best- selling HaloÒ property — HaloÒ Interactive Strategy Game — has shipped to retail outlets nationwide. Bringing the Halo universe to a broader audience through numerous family-friendly features, the game features a modular board that can be reconfigured to create a virtually limitless gameplay experience. The Halo Interactive Strategy Game captures the edge-of-your-seat action and storyline of the video game as it gives players the chance to control UNSC Marine and Covenant forces in strategic battles for power.

Featuring original characters from the Halo video game, as well as new characters - including Kusunagi and The Prophet of Candor - the HaloÒ Interactive Strategy Game pulls fan-favourite elements from HaloÒ, Halo 2, and Halo 3 along with music from the video game's award-winning soundtrack. Additionally, the game features unseen exclusive DVD content to enhance game play.

In the game, players will command armies of three-dimensional collectible character pieces for multiple levels of play: Heroic for faster, more casual game play and Legendary for more strategic advanced gamers. Fans can follow storylines that expand the Halo experience in Campaign mode or go head-to-head in interactive battle sequences with Slayer or Capture the Flag modes. The battle options are endless with future add-ons of new adventures, vehicles, characters and weapons to expand the experience.

The Halo Interactive Strategy Game is suitable for ages 10+ and will be available at retailers nationwide.

About B1 Games

B1 Games is a premier entertainment and game company that brings a new dimension to game play. B1 Games incorporates world-class design and proprietary interactive elements to create an entirely unique gaming experience. B1 Games continually pushes the limits of technology and creativity to achieve a game experience that is fun and exciting. The name "B1" symbolizes our belief in bringing families and friends together for a truly interactive shared experience.

About Genius Products

Genius Products, Inc. (OTCBB:GNPI), along with The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC, together owns Genius Products, LLC, a leading independent home-entertainment distribution company that produces, licenses and distributes a valuable library of motion pictures, television programming, family, lifestyle and trend entertainment on DVD and other emerging platforms through its expansive network of retailers throughout the U.S. Genius handles the distribution, marketing and sales for such brands as Asia Extreme(TM), Discovery Kids(TM), Dragon Dynasty(TM), Dimension Films(TM), Entertainment Rights, Classic Media and Big Idea (Entertainment Rights group companies), ESPN®, IFC®, RHI Entertainment(TM), Sesame Workshop®, The Weinstein Company® and WWE®. Genius Products, Inc. is the managing member of Genius Products, LLC, in which it holds a 30% equity interest.=