Universal Buys Rights To EA's Dante's Inferno

What a world we live in. Universal Pictures have bought the rights to make a movie based on EA's Dante's Inferno. And they've bought them for a "seven-figure sum". Bear in mind, this is a game that hasn't even been announced yet. The project will be overseen by EA movies-and-comic books guy President David O'Brien, as well as Jonathan Knight (from the gaming side of things), and both game and movie will involve - wait for it - "a journey through the depths of hell"

It's known that, as far as games are concerned, Knight is working on an unannounced project for the 360, PS3 and PC, so we'd be surprised if Dante's Inferno (or whatever name it ends up settling with) wasn't it.

Universal hot for 'Inferno' [Variety]