US Army To Test Artificial Intelligence In MMOs

The US Army are working on fake soldiers, that are, to dumb the science down a pinch, holographic projections imbued with artificial intelligence. These fake troops can then be used for stuff like training exercises. Anyway, to test the AI for these holo-soldiers, the Army wants to set them up in games like World of Warcraft and Eve Online. They figure that if the AI - which can be designed to speak in local slang and make human conversation - can pass for human in the online realm, they'll be on the right track. Hopefully the AI doesn't act too human, and end up quitting the army, moving in with its parents and blowing 19 hours a day grinding away on WoW.

Army Tries Holograms, Qauntum Computing [DoDbuzz, via Gizmodo]