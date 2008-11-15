Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

U.S. Version Of Club Nintendo To Hand Out Physical Goodies

Nintendo of America announced that it was taking the Club Nintendo customer reward programing stateside in October, just prior to Tokyo Game Show. Details were scant, only revealing that Nintendo fans could accrue points through filling out surveys and, of course, buying armfuls of Nintendo stuff, then registering that stuff. But what kind of stuff will we, the purchasers of Nintendo stuff, get in return?

MTV Multiplayer caught up with Nintendo VP Cammie Dunaway to inquire about the program, still planned to launch before the end of the year. The good news? Expect to get tangible rewards a la the Japanese Club Nintendo for your virtual "gold coins."

Hopefully, that means desk cluttering collectibles like the Mario moustache towels and Club Nintendo-only software like Tingle's Balloon Fight. HOPEFULLY!

