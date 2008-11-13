Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Uwe Boll Now Losing Money by Means Other Than Shitty Films

Apparently, even the ownership of the exclusive worldwide sales rights to Uwe Boll's films doesn't completely destroy the reputation of a company, because a judge determined Fantastic Films still had enough of a name left for him to ruin in a $US2.1 million ruling against Boll on grounds of breach of contract and libel.

A Los Angeles arbitrator found that Boll, who brought us masterpieces of cinema such as "Postal" and "Alone in the Dark," sent nasty-arse emails to competitors that disparaged Fantastic Films, steered away from FFI the business he was obligated to provide, and failed to pay them commissions. The libel claim itself counts for $US200,000. Additionally, the court on Nov. 5 confirmed the arbitrator's findings that, more or less, Boll's testimony in this dispute was, in lawyer-speak, horseshit. Sucks to be Uwe!

Judge Rules Against Uwe Boll [The Hollywood Reporter]

