Valkyria Chronicles Getting Anime Treatment

Having played through a bit of Sega's PS3 strategy RPG Valkyria Chronicles, I can honestly say it's like watching an anime interspersed with entertaining bits of gameplay. Well now Aniplex's A-1 Pictures anime studio is stripping out the gameplay in order to produce a Valkyria Chronicles television anime, scheduled for release next autumn in Japan, with rabid fansubbers doubtlessly having it up for download a day after airing.

It's interesting to note that Sega's Overworks team, which developed Valkyria Chronicles, also worked on Sega's Sakura Wars, which in turn was made into a rather entertaining little anime franchise. I'm hoping the same thing happens in this situation, as I've grown rather fond of Valkyria's characters and would hate to see them ravaged by improper anime adaptation.

Valkyria Chronicles Game to Get TV Anime Next Spring [Anime News Network - Thanks Tim!]

