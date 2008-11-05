Vampires Love the Wii Too

Apparently the nearly dead aren't the only one's getting their kicks on the Wii. The undead are way into the Wii too, as seen in this video from a recent episode of HBO's True Blood.
Apparently the nearly dead aren't the only one's getting their kicks on the Wii. The undead are way into the Wii too, as seen in this video from a recent episode of HBO's True Blood.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink