Vice City: The High School Sketchbook

I looked through my old schoolbooks last year, at the behest of a curious girlfriend. My first grade-maths book? Back half was full of Robotech drawings. My eleventh-grade science book? Full Throttle drawings. My high school years ended before the release of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, but if they hadn't, I'd like to think my twelfth-grade history book would have looked something like this. Art's by Benjamin Marra, and is just wonderful.
[via Offworld]
