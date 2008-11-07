Video Game Addiction Support Group Opens In London, Canada

The US-based support group, On-Line Gamers Anonymous has opened its first chapter in Canada. Brad Dorrance - founder member of the London, CA chapter - came to the group after his 12-hour a day habit contributed to the breakup of his marriage and lead to an attempted suicide.

"I think people need to see how much damage can be done to a relationship by any addiction, even this one," said Dorrance.

Hold up, though. As we have mentioned before video game 'addiction' isn't an accepted condition and there is some considerable doubt among medical professionals as to its existence. That's not to say that already vulnerable people might immerse themselves in a game for a little too long, but labelling something an 'addiction' may not be the most helpful way of looking at it.

