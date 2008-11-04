Viewtiful Joe Makes A Half-Hearted Comeback

You know what, I liked Viewtiful Joe. Looked good, played good, was fun. Would have liked him more if he was mute, but whaddyagonnado. So it's nice to see the guy again, even if it is in a cameo role, as Capcom have announced that he's the latest character to appear in Japanese fighter Tatsunoko vs Capcom. Sadly there's no mention of whether he can actually slow time outside of gimmicky special attacks (and we doubt the game could handle that), but just knowing the little red guy's OK is enough good news for today.
ビューティフルジョーやイッパツマンも参戦決定！ 『タツカプ』SPステージレポ [Dengeki]
