'Volatile' Holiday Market Partly To Blame For LittleBigPlanet Sales

Early sales on Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet didn't quite set the world on fire. The game moved a solid if unspectacular 215,000 copies in the United States during its debut month of October — just four days, really — and 69,000 units during its first two weeks of availability in Japan. In the UK, it dropped quickly to nineteenth place on sales charts in its second week. Over a quarter million copies in a few days isn't bad, but it might not be the killer app exclusive emotionally invested PlayStation fans or Sony executives were hoping for.

In the U.S., LittleBigPlanet got trounced by a bunch of sequels — Fable II, Fallout 3, Saints Row 2 and Sony's own SOCOM Confrontation. PlayStation UK spokesman David Wilson tells GamesIndustry.biz that's one of the reasons sales of the game might be struggling in comparison to expectations.

"LittleBigPlanet has broken this stereotype by not only being brilliant and original but also by selling really well on a global basis," Wilson told GI.biz. "There are some games that are hardcore experiences that the kudos lies in getting it first." He expects positive word of mouth to contribute more to sales.

As for LBP's chart placement? "This is an incredibly volatile time of year and the chart reflects that," Wilson said. Perhaps when things die down a bit in December — after Gears of War 2, Resistance 2, Call of Duty: World At War and rest of the attention grabbing sequels have their time to shine — we'll see how things shake out.

LittleBigPlanet "would be a clear number one" any other time of year [GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

  • AJ Guest

    215,000??? Guess Sony fanboys will have to keep waiting for that killer ap.

    It's funny the reversal between the generations, with Sony previously having the technically inferior machine but the better line of software and sales plus the longer shelf life than the Xbox.

    This generation the whole thing seems to be almost perfectly mirrored.

    Expect the Playstation 4 to go on sale six months before the Xbox 720, to have all the good games... and for day time chat show hosts to shill the new Nintendo Flatulant you control by farting which has a Mario and Zelda title at release and no other good games.

    0
  • adam Guest

    Is it possible people have heard that it's a little over-rated? Yes, it's an amazing achievement, but in the end, I don't play it that much. Because once you get past the levels it comes with, it's not all that. 90% of people are not going to work on levels - it's (necessarily) quite time-consuming and difficult to create levels, and most people can't be bothered, certainly not more than once.

    So you get to go through all the user-created levels? Big deal, most of them are crap. And who knows where the good ones are? You're asked to rate them from one to five after you play, but you don't seem to be able to search for the highest-rated or the most-hearted. I would have thought that was an obvious and essential feature. There ought to be a top-five or top-ten table front and centre as soon as you log on.

    And DLC. Yeah, new costumes are cute, but the novelty of that concept doesn't last long. I certainly don't keep coming back to test out new costumes - and charging for so many of them at this point comes off as a little grasping. I for one am not really interested.

    What would interest me is new MM-created levels. They ought to put out a new one every week. Then I would play it all the time. Even one a month would be great, and surely not too much of a stretch for the devs?

    All this seems obvious to me, and it's not too late for some of these improvements to be implemented. But Sony and MM better hurry, because LBP is dangerously close to falling into the 'Remember that game that was going to change the world and didn't, what was that one called again?' territory.

    0
  • andye @andy

    I was leaving LBP purchase off for a bit because of the plethora of great games out right now and my backlog of uncompleted titles. Then I got an email from my sister, who never plays games. She said "I am in love with a game" and that game was little big planet. I bought it and got online at my place with sister+boyfriend at theirs and we played together. I havent had such simple pure FUN playing a game in ages, and the online was easy and worked perfectly.

    Now my girl sees me playing and she comes over and grabs a controller and joins in. I intend on getting a 4 way game going on the weekend between my household and my sisters. We might even try out my level, it has a rocket powered sled! :D

    LBP is a decent platformer based around 2d physics, but add freinds and it trancends that completely, working well for gamers of all levels. Add the creation tools, and you have something for the hardcore end.

    Sales arent making me enjoy the game any less and arent a reflection on the quality of the game. If you are one of the people commenting here who are getting all spiteful and angry arguing over sales figures, then you are a total wanker.

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Personally, I won't lay down money for LBP until I can play a demo of it. Far too often I get bored of "sandbox" games within a day of starting (Spore, The Sims, etc) so this is definitely a try-before-buy...

    0
  • Andrew Miller Guest

    well, its sorta marketed to a less "hardcore" crowd with its cute factor. Ive always seen PS3 owners as more to the hard core end of the gamer spectrum.... it will do well and sell over a 1 million i think, but it wont sell like Resistance, Metal Gear or more hard core games like that. Casual gamers dont wanna put $400 down for a system its as simple as that.

    0
  • BrendanT Guest

    I'm honestly surprised that anyone else is... surprised by this. It's not that's a killer app or anything it's just that it's... a customisable coop platformer. Get past the hype and realise that most people won't understand what the hype is about. Hell, I've read reviews and I STILL don't understand the appeal of the game. I could play it and change my mind, but I'm not paying the entry fee just to find out, if you know what I mean.

    0

