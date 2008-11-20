Wait, There's SimCity For The iPhone Now?

Well, shit. There goes my free time. This has somehow evaded my notice up til now - most likely because the words "iPhone" and "game" are enough to set my eyeballs a' rollin' - but it appears that EA are bringing SimCity to the iPhone. And not just any version, but a version of SimCity 3000 (or at least one that looks like it); probably the best of the bunch. It'll be the same basic deal, only with touch controls, extending to the use of two-finger dragging for things like establishing zones. EA say it should hit the App Store sometime in December, for the "yeah, I'll finally buy an iPhone game" price of $US10.

