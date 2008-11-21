Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Waiter, There's An Altair In My Prince Of Persia

Ubisoft today took the wraps off two alternate player skins you can use when playing the new Prince of Persia. One is Altair, of Assassin's Creed fame, making his second guest appearance for the year, albeit this time in a setting that's a little more appropriate. The second is the Prince from Sands of Time. To get Altair, all you need to do is register on Ubisoft's site, and you'll get him for free. For the Sands of Time Prince, you need to preorder the game from GameStop. For a secret, Kotaku-exclusive third skin, click through...

Prince of Persia's New Creed [IGN][Image: thanks Mike!]

