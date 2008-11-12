Wanna Test Guitar Hero: Metallica?

Take a look at this craigslist ad. It's looking for testers for a "music-based videogame". One from a "Major videogame manufacturer". Those testers need to be "fans of bands like Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Korn, AC/DC and Judas Priest". The job's in Santa Monica. Now, we're not (often) ones to go jumping to conclusions, but a major music game? About metal? And the job's in Santa Monica, which just so happens to be home to Guitar Hero: World Tour developers Neversoft? It's got to be Guitar Hero: Metallica. Unless it's...Guitar Hero: KoRn. *shudder*. Best for everyone, then, if it's Guitar Hero: Metallica. So if you're in the area, short on cash, like Metallica and have a visa, go sign up! You'll get $US25 an hour, plus a copy of the game.