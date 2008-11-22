Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Want Crazy Anime Hair For Your NXE Avatar?

Of course you do. Fortunately, there's wacky Manic Panic hued 'dos hidden away in the New Xbox Experience, giving you the option to create a more accurate Rei Ayanami or Maximilian Jenius or blue-haired senior citizen. It was discovered — as far as we know, by reader Samuel who told us that if you rotate the right analogue stick for about a minute or so, you'll unlock a suite of new garish hair colors.

Actually, Samuel, I think you don't need to do anything but let the My Features screen idle for a bit. After the Hairstyles menu item rotates, you'll have the new colours. Unfortunately, we can't seem to match the eyebrows to the hairstyles. Wonder if there's anything else tucked away in there...

