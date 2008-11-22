Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Warcraft Movie Still Seeking Screenwriter

You'd think that a film with a built-in audience of 11 million people would get off the ground sooner, but not the World of Warcraft movie. Like any Blizzard project, they're taking their own sweet time. Speaking with MTV Multiplayer during last week's Wrath of the Lich King launch in New York, Blizzard's director of product development Frank Pearce brought us up to date on the movie's status.

"Legendary Pictures is currently trying to assign some names to write the screenplay and find someone to direct it, so it's still really early in production," Pearce said. "They want to make sure they get the right talent for those different parts, especially the screenwriting, because that's the foundation for the movie."

You hear that, fanfic writers? Just run your creations through a spell check, trim about 90% of the Blood / Night Elf sex scenes out, and you could have yourself a movie script. Dare to dream!

Internal Blizzard Team Won't Be Making CGI For 'World of Warcraft' Movie [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • Kashimu Guest

    I reckon i could assist in writing that warcraft screenplay, at the moment working on screenplay in Australia religious/fantasy with an Australian director by the name of Scott Roberts.

    0

