Harmonix Totally Suck At Rock Band


Harmonix are great at making Rock Band. But playing it? Notsomuch.

OK, that's a little unfair. This video - shot at the conclusion of the Nottingham GameCity3 event last month - looks like it was taken at a party. So maybe there were beers involved. And the drumming was mostly amazing. And a crowd can't help with the vocal recognition. And the fact that the lady there doesn't work for Harmonix at all (it's ex-Edge editor Margaret Robertson) also helps shift some of the blame. But those other two dudes? That's Ike Adams and Alex Navarro, employees of Harmonix, totally failing at Dani California. The world expects better from you, gentlemen!

[Thanks The Sheriff!]

