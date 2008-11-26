Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Watch Someone Play (Use?) Home v1.00 For 15 Minutes


G4 have been given permission to upload a 15-minute, direct-feed clip of somebody wandering aimlessly around Home v1.00. If you're having trouble sleeping tonight, it comes highly recommended.

  • Adam Guest

    Those load times are a bit of a worry.

  • andye @andy

    seems like a decent place to hang out for a bit playing pool as you wait for your buddies to turn up for a match. a lot better than waiting around looking at a friend screen. i understand you can start multiplayer games from in home? how easy is that? seems like it could be a good place to matchmake games socially before launching into them. are there meetup areas for different games? ive heard there was game themed locations in the game, thats probably the likely spot?

