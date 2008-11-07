WCG 2008: Opening Ceremony Wishes WCG Was Olympics

I'm all for a pre-event party to get everyone in the mood for a big competition. But the WCG 2008 Opening Ceremony was a little lack lustre. There was a pre-show featuring German band H-Block who were actually pretty good, and some freestyle BMX guys that were showing their stuff. But calling that a 'pre-show' meant this event was like having Radiohead open for Vanessa Amorosi.

The opening ceremony itself featured a lot of WCG dignitaries being majestically marched into the arena, a flags ceremony (which was the best bit — 78 countries taking part this year), a speech by CEO of Samsung, then the Mayor of Köln (that's Cologne) declaring the event officially open. I think there was more after that, so it may have been awesome after that. I was way too jetlagged to stick around to find out. Hope that doesn't make me a hater. When I think about it, I'm not sure what would make for a fun, exciting opening ceremony that would cater to a gamer audience from 78 countries.

Anyway. The games are now officially open. Bring on the action!