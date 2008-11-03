Week in Games: Gears Ratio

Looking ahead to this week's drops — PS3-only Resistance 2 makes you proud to be an American on Election Day. Gears of War 2 is the gigantic 360 exclusive, on Friday. James Bond: Quantum of Solace and Tom Clancy's Endwar are the big multiplayer platform releases. This week's breakdown: Eight titles for the PC, PS3 and Wii, 10 for the 360, 12 for the PS2, one for the PSP and shovel-load 23 for the DS. The full list is on the jump. Tell us what you're picking, panning, renting, playing, buying-and-not-playing in the comments.

Today

AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack (PS2, PS3, 360)

Monday (Nov. 3)

Exit (DS)

Pony Friends: Mini Breeds Edition (DS)

Space Trader - Merchant Marine (PC)

Top Chef The Game (PC)



Tuesday (Nov. 4 when your asses should be voting)

Resistance 2 (PS3)

James Bond: Quantum of Solace (DS, PC, PS2, PS3, Wii, 360)

Korg DS-10 (DS)

NHL 09 (PS2)

Secret Service (PS2, 360)

Tom Clancy's EndWar (DS, PS3, PSP, 360)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (DS, PC, PS2, PS3, Wii, 360)

Army Men: Soldiers of Misfortune (DS, PS2)

SingStar Legends (PS2)

Bratz Kidz: Slumber Party (Wii)

CSI: NY (PC)

Disney TH!NK Fast (PS2)

Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World (PS2)

Dragon Ball: Origins (DS)

Goosebumps HorrorLand (DS)

Guitar Rock Tour (DS)

History Channel Civil War: Secret Missions (PS2, PS3, 360)

Imagine Interior Designer (DS)

Imagine Wedding Designer (DS)

Legendary (360)

Luxor 4 (PC)

Monster Lab (DS, PS2, Wii)

Movie Games (Wii)

My Baby Boy (DS)

My Baby Girl (DS)

Namco Museum: Virtual Arcade (360)

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS3)

Onimusha: The Essentials (PS2)

OPERATION Mania (PC)

Petz Dogz Pack (DS)

Petz Sports: Dog Playground (PC, Wii)

Princess on Ice (DS)

Real Soccer 2009 (DS)

Rubik's Puzzle World (Wii)

Valkyria Chronicles (PS3)

Winx Club: Mission Echantrix (DS)

Zoo Vet: Endangered Animals (DS)

Wednesday (Nov. 5)

Dora The Explorer: Dora Saves the Snow Princess (DS)

Vigilante 8: Arcade (360)

Thursday (Nov. 6)

Little Red Riding Hood's Zombie BBQ (DS)

North American Hunting Extravaganza (Wii)



Friday (Nov. 7)

Gears of War 2 (360)

Sunday (Nov. 9)

WWE SmackDown! Vs Raw 2009 (DS, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, 360)