Week in Games: Gears Ratio

Looking ahead to this week's drops — PS3-only Resistance 2 makes you proud to be an American on Election Day. Gears of War 2 is the gigantic 360 exclusive, on Friday. James Bond: Quantum of Solace and Tom Clancy's Endwar are the big multiplayer platform releases. This week's breakdown: Eight titles for the PC, PS3 and Wii, 10 for the 360, 12 for the PS2, one for the PSP and shovel-load 23 for the DS. The full list is on the jump. Tell us what you're picking, panning, renting, playing, buying-and-not-playing in the comments.
Today
AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack (PS2, PS3, 360)
Monday (Nov. 3)
Exit (DS)
Pony Friends: Mini Breeds Edition (DS)
Space Trader - Merchant Marine (PC)
Top Chef The Game (PC)
Tuesday (Nov. 4 when your asses should be voting)
Resistance 2 (PS3)
James Bond: Quantum of Solace (DS, PC, PS2, PS3, Wii, 360)
Korg DS-10 (DS)
NHL 09 (PS2)
Secret Service (PS2, 360)
Tom Clancy's EndWar (DS, PS3, PSP, 360)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (DS, PC, PS2, PS3, Wii, 360)
Army Men: Soldiers of Misfortune (DS, PS2)
SingStar Legends (PS2)
Bratz Kidz: Slumber Party (Wii)
CSI: NY (PC)
Disney TH!NK Fast (PS2)
Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World (PS2)
Dragon Ball: Origins (DS)
Goosebumps HorrorLand (DS)
Guitar Rock Tour (DS)
History Channel Civil War: Secret Missions (PS2, PS3, 360)
Imagine Interior Designer (DS)
Imagine Wedding Designer (DS)
Legendary (360)
Luxor 4 (PC)
Monster Lab (DS, PS2, Wii)
Movie Games (Wii)
My Baby Boy (DS)
My Baby Girl (DS)
Namco Museum: Virtual Arcade (360)
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS3)
Onimusha: The Essentials (PS2)
OPERATION Mania (PC)
Petz Dogz Pack (DS)
Petz Sports: Dog Playground (PC, Wii)
Princess on Ice (DS)
Real Soccer 2009 (DS)
Rubik's Puzzle World (Wii)
Valkyria Chronicles (PS3)
Winx Club: Mission Echantrix (DS)
Zoo Vet: Endangered Animals (DS)
Wednesday (Nov. 5)
Dora The Explorer: Dora Saves the Snow Princess (DS)
Vigilante 8: Arcade (360)
Thursday (Nov. 6)
Little Red Riding Hood's Zombie BBQ (DS)
North American Hunting Extravaganza (Wii)
Friday (Nov. 7)
Gears of War 2 (360)
Sunday (Nov. 9)
WWE SmackDown! Vs Raw 2009 (DS, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, 360)
