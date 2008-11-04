Weekly Wii Update - Space Harrier, Alien Crush, And Interior Design?

This week in Nintendo Wii downloadables, two classic franchises make their triumphant return, and if neither tickles your fancy you can always take a crash course in interior design. That's right, in addition to good old Space Harrier for the Sega Master System (500 points) and Hudson's classic pinball title reborn in Alien Crush Returns for WiiWare (800 points), Big Blue Bubble releases Home Sweet Home (1,000 points), a WiiWare title that promises all the fun of designing a home interior that you'd get in The Sims without all those pesky Sims running about. Sure to make an excellent stocking stuffer. The most interesting of the three to me is of course Alien Crush Returns. I am a certified video game pinball junkie, and the option to play online against three completely anonymous players only sweetens the deal.

So, who among us will admit to pondering downloading Home Sweet Home? It's okay, you are among friends...well, I can't guarantee they'll still be friends once you make an admission, but they started out as your friends, and if they don't support you in your interests do you really want them as friends anyway?

Nov. 3, 2008

Sometimes you feel like a pinball, bouncing from one thing to the other. Do you spend time blasting things in outer space or just spend a quiet afternoon at home, redecorating? Fortunately this week's Wii-kly Update doesn't force you to make those tough choices.

Nintendo adds new and classic games to the Wii Shop Channel at 9 a.m. Pacific time every Monday. Wii™ owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points™ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

WiiWare

ALIEN CRUSH RETURNS™ (Hudson Entertainment, 1-4 players, Rated E for Everyone - Animated Blood, Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): ALIEN CRUSH RETURNS is the ultimate incarnation of the popular TurboGrafx pinball classic, Alien Crush. Boasting innovative game and control features, this is one Wii experience that you don't want to miss. With all the ball-blazing simplicity and flipper action thrills of standard pinball, ALIEN CRUSH RETURNS has all the visual and digital elements that you've come to expect in a video game, including grotesque, eye-stunning playfields as well as unique Action Ball gimmicks that redefine the fun and excitement of pinball. You can even nudge the machine with your Wii Remote controller. What's more, you can connect via Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection to enjoy a variety of features such as four-player head-to-head action, high score competitions and Extra Stage downloads.

Home Sweet Home (Big Blue Bubble Inc., 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 1,000 Wii Points): Picture this scene... You move into your new home, and every room is perfect. Every room, except one. Here is the blank canvas for your vision, but you lack the know-how. Who do you call? The Home Sweet Home team! Home Sweet Home will give you the chance to unleash your hidden talents as an interior designer. You choose the furniture, patterns and colours to create a masterpiece that will blow your client away. With simple controls, a fun graphical style and an easy-to-use interface, Home Sweet Home allows you to nurture your creative side. Remember, a house is not a home until it is a Home Sweet Home.

Virtual Console

Space Harrier™ (Sega Master System, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone - Mild Fantasy Violence, 500 Wii Points): Space Harrier was originally released in the arcade in the 1980s, developed by AM2, which also developed OutRun and Afterburner. Space Harrier is widely recognisable by many arcade fans due to its distinctive, colorful art design and its fast-paced action. The SEGA Master System version is considered a solid port of the arcade game, containing 18 levels of intense fun. As the "Space Harrier," you must fight your way through "The Land of Dragons" and defeat the bosses at the end of each level to restore peace to the land. Are you prepared? Get ready!