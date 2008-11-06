What New Games Excite Dude Huge

There are tons of big games coming out. (There always are!) Gears of War 2 designer Dude "Cliff Bleszinski" Huge gives a laundry list of what's on totally awesome radar:

Fable II looks cool. And Resident Evil 5 is next year, right? I'm dying for that, I loved RE4. Street Fighter IV looks sick, and Dead Space also looks solid. I'm a fan of horror games — I loved Event Horizon and all of those movies, so they're making Dead Space for guys like me. That's my genre, and it looks great.

I think Mirror's Edge will be great, too, but they're showing me too much parkour, I want to see the gunplay. I hope it's not all just running and jumping. As long as there's something chasing me...even Mario had Goombas, you know?