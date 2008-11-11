What The Hell Is This Goku Monster?

This mysterious still from the Dragonball movie popped up online, but Fox Studios has been trying to erase it. (No wonder — look at it!) The image shows Goku in his freakazoid monster form. But the make-up reminds all of something else entirely... That, after the jump.

ハリウッド実写版｢ドラゴンボール｣はどこに向かっているのだろう... [はちま起稿]