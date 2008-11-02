Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

What's Better Than an Achievement? A Triumph

Greenhouse Interactive, the digital distribution service run by the Penny Arcade guys, has a new take on in-game accomplishments and is now pitching it to indie developers. The Nitrogen Software Development Kit offers games the option of being enhanced with "triumphs" and "standings" — achievements and trophies of course, but just more achievement-y sounding.

"We recognise that gamers expect these features in standard retail games, so why not in indie games as well?" said Greenhouse's Vlad Ceraldi. "But, in a crowded gaming world of achievements and trophies, it's inevitable that all of the good words are gone. We've just snatched the last few that make any sense, so 'good luck' to anyone else looking to offer something similar."

The actual news, points out Greenhouse's Robert Khoo, is that this is likely the first in-game awards system for games on Mac and Linux. The first game to get the treatment is Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two.

Greenhouse Unveils Nitrogen Software Development Kit! [Greenhouse Forums, via Joystiq]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles