What's The Difference Between PS3 And Xbox 360 Versions? Ladies Underwear

"Soul Breed" strategy/embarrassing food eating RPG Record of Agarest War first hit the PS3 last fall. Now, it's got the inevitable Xbox 360 version. There are differences, it seems, big differences.

In the monster-killing-baby-making RPG, players capture the hearts of game heroines to "create" a successor. When this happens, there is a "special" movie that's shown. The new successor is then revealed. So what's the difference between the two versions?

Well, for one thing, the Xbox 360 version has an altered title: Record of Agarest War: Re-appearance. And the game has Xbox LIVE support. Then there's something about the in-game underwear.

The top is a screen cap from the Xbox 360 game, and the bottom one is from the PS3 game, apparently. For some, this is important stuff.

『アガレスト戦記』のPS3版とXbox360版の決定的な違い [my game news flash]

  • Initialz Guest

    The west is so desperate for this smut, how long will it be before we get to have sexual liaisons with cartoonish half naked girlys?

  • Kurosame Guest

    mmm i think this is in reverse, i thik the ps3 is the uper is the ps3 ver, because of the well know USA cennsore(when japan make naked or almost naked contetn for games or anime when it go to USA always they change somthing) and is strange that is the japanese version where thy dont show the panties or underwear so i still think the ps3 is the upper not the bottom picture

    • Your mom Guest

      No. the EU version is the one that got censored/changed. Honestly the US is miles better in terms of censorship than places like Canada, the EU or , oh god, Australia. In the US when games get censored it's not because of the law it's generally the choice of companies because they either want a lower rating to market to younger people or because some retailers like Steam and Gamestop are picky about what they will carry. No game has ever been banned in the US either. The EU on the other hand not only has outright banned games before but often pulls sneaky crap like refusing to classify them which all but stops companies from selling or marketing a title. Canada seems to enjoy slapping a "child porn" label on anything with a loli in it effectively making it illegal to even own and Austraila has banned more games than North Korea.

