Wheelman Spins Out In February

Midway is finally ready to give us a solid release date on Wheelman, which means our long struggle for another video game featuring the likeness and voice of Vin Diesel is finally over! Wheelman well be hitting stores simultaneously in North America and Europe on February 16th, with plans to be available in Australia on February 27th. It just misses Valentine's Day, but nothing says "I love you" quite like a pre-order of Wheelman for the Xbox 360, PS3, or PC.

"We're designing Wheelman to play like a Hollywood blockbuster," said Vin Diesel, Wheelman star and executive producer, Tigon Studios. "Playing this game will be just like taking control of the greatest car chases from feature films, except this time you're in the driver's seat."

Think of it like the Transporter series of films, only instead of starring a physically fit bald man who talks funny, it...nevermind.

Midway Confirms February 16, 2009, Scheduled as Global Ship Date for Wheelman™

Action-Packed Open-World Driving Game Featuring Vin Diesel Expected To Be Available On Store Shelves by Feb. 20 In North America and Europe

CHICAGO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Midway Games Inc. (NYSE: MWY), a leading interactive entertainment software publisher and developer, today announced a planned global ship date of February 16, 2009, for Wheelman™, the upcoming open-world driving game starring action-film megastar Vin Diesel as an expert driver for hire. Set in picturesque Barcelona, the game is scheduled to be available in stores everywhere by February 20, 2009, for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and personal computers.

Co-produced by Vin Diesel and created in close partnership with Diesel's video game production company Tigon Studios, Wheelman is being developed by Midway Studios - Newcastle Ltd., a Midway internal studio that has assembled an international world-class team fusing proven industry veterans with a AAA track record and future emerging talent focused on creating high quality, best-in-breed gaming experiences.

"Featuring Vin Diesel and set in Barcelona, Wheelman is a title with enormous sales potential ," said Martin Spiess, executive vice president, international of Midway Games Ltd. "We're making a multi-million dollar marketing investment to make sure that gamers around the world are ready when Wheelman goes on sale worldwide, which we have planned for February 2009."

Midway is working closely with Vin Diesel and Tigon Studios to create an all-new property that is expected to eventually lead to a feature film, with a script that is already in development.

"This is not just another run-of-the-mill, licensed Hollywood knock-off," said Matt Booty, president and CEO, Midway. "Wheelman features revolutionary new game design mechanics like cinematic super moves and vehicular combat. Once you experience Wheelman's Vehicle Melee, you'll never want to play another driving game without it!"

Vehicle Melee allows gamers to sideswipe pursuing enemies with a simple flick of the joystick Wheelman's devastating "slam-n-ram" maneuvers can be carried out in all directions, just like you'd see in a Hollywood-style car chase.

Inspired by Hollywood's most famous action-sequences, Wheelman will deliver powerful cinematic moments throughout the game's compelling storyline.

For the most up-to-date information, screens and trailers for Wheelman, log onto www.wheelmangame.com,

About Wheelman

Action film megastar Vin Diesel and his Tigon Studios are again blurring the lines between entertainment mediums, this time collaborating with Midway in the design and production of Wheelman to ensure an edge-of- your-seat gaming experience. Diesel's voice and likeness will appear as the game's main character, expert Wheelman Milo Burik.

Combining spectacular Hollywood-style stunts with a gripping storyline, Wheelman provides an adrenaline-fuelled, cinematic thrill ride guaranteed to leave you breathless. Vin Diesel stars as an undercover agent and highly skilled driver who must infiltrate the Barcelona underworld to gather intelligence surrounding a covert heist. Posing as a driver-for-hire, he ends up caught in a crossfire of corruption and chaos while trying to stay one step ahead of local law enforcement and rival gangs.