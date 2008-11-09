Where Was the Editor on This One?

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

This is a terrible trailer. We've all been over the morality discussion of World War II games, or any game that simulates an actual war in which real people we know fought. For this genre, that hard rock accompaniment to Call of Duty: World at War's launch trailer is atrocious, and I certainly hope it's not going out on television (where the trailer is much better). "NO RULES?" Is this a UFC montage? "NO FEAR?" What, we're reducing World War II to a rear-window sticker in a white trash lowrider? Where's Calvin pissing on Japan?

Sixty years later, there are men who still speak viscerally of the terror and confusion they felt, caught up in the "ONLY CHAOS" of total war. You know when you're talking to one, because they still show the signs of a man changed forever. To seek an understanding of their courage by playing a very accurate video game, that's something I could reasonably explain to them. But I'd be ashamed to watch this trailer in their presence. And no, it is not the same as the soldiers in Iraq who listened to "Let the Bodies Hit the Floor" when they went off on patrol. If you need me to explain why, you're just throwing out argumentative garbage.

It doesn't make me want to buy the game, but it doesn't mean Call of Duty: World at War isn't a good one. And it doesn't mean I won't. It just means this trailer sucks. I know it begs the question of why we'd even post it, but you can't just dump that kind of nonsense on the web and not hear back about it.

  • Ricky Bobby Guest

    I did not have sound when I watched it but it's truly terrible.

    America...breaking the rules....to do what is necessary...for the freedom of mankind....

