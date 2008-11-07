Which Drums Are Louder: Rock Band 2 or Guitar Hero World Tour

While playing Guitar Hero World Tour for my review of the game I started thinking that maybe the plastic and rubber drum kit was a bit louder that Rock Band 2's. So Adam and I made this short little video showing me playing a chunk of the same song. This isn't scientific at all (You'd need a way to make sure the exact same amount of pressure was exerted with each strike to do that) but if you've been curious about how the two drum kits sound comparatively maybe this will help you out a bit.

After listening to both for a bit I'm starting to think they're both about the same, though one sounds deeper and the other has a higher pitched sound to strikes.