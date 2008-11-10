Which Square Enix Games Have Been Selling This Year

Square Enix has released its first half results for the financial year ending March 31, 2009. Exciting! While net sales are down, net income is up — in large part due to the strong sales of the DS Dragon Quest V remake and a successful media mix campaign. The company's financial briefing has games sales data for Japan, North America and Europe. The biggest seller is the above mentioned Dragon Quest V, selling 1.150 million copies in Japan alone. The rest of Square Enix's worldwide sales figures for the period dated April 1, 2008 to September 30, 2008:

Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - (DS): 620,000

Final Fantasy IV (PSP): 440,000

Infinite Undiscovery (Xbox 360): 410,000

Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (DS): 320,000

Dragon Quest IV (DS): 260,000

The World Ends With You (DS): 160,000

Dragon Quest Swords (Wii): 100,000

Chocobo's Dungeon (Wii): 70,000

Sigma Harmonics (DS): 70,000

Nanashi no Game (DS): 60,000

Front Mission 2089 (DS): 50,000