Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Which Square Enix Games Have Been Selling This Year

Square Enix has released its first half results for the financial year ending March 31, 2009. Exciting! While net sales are down, net income is up — in large part due to the strong sales of the DS Dragon Quest V remake and a successful media mix campaign. The company's financial briefing has games sales data for Japan, North America and Europe. The biggest seller is the above mentioned Dragon Quest V, selling 1.150 million copies in Japan alone. The rest of Square Enix's worldwide sales figures for the period dated April 1, 2008 to September 30, 2008:

Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - (DS): 620,000
Final Fantasy IV (PSP): 440,000
Infinite Undiscovery (Xbox 360): 410,000
Final Fantasy Tactics A2 (DS): 320,000
Dragon Quest IV (DS): 260,000
The World Ends With You (DS): 160,000
Dragon Quest Swords (Wii): 100,000
Chocobo's Dungeon (Wii): 70,000
Sigma Harmonics (DS): 70,000
Nanashi no Game (DS): 60,000
Front Mission 2089 (DS): 50,000

Comments

  • P4trick Guest

    Final Fantasy IV (PSP): 440,000
    That game is for the DS

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles