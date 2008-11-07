Why The Hell Dennis Hopper Did That Mario Movie

Calling the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie "utter tripe crap" is being polite. It's much worse than that. Actor Bob Hoskins, who played Mario, has called the movie "the worst" thing he did. Academy Award winner Dennis Hopper, no stranger to utter tripe crap himself, wasn't too pleased with the flick and explained why he did the project in an interview on late night show Conan O'Brien:

I made a picture called Super Mario Bros., and my six-year-old son at the time — he's now 18 — he said, 'Dad, I think you're probably a pretty good actor, but why did you play that terrible guy King Koopa in Super Mario Bros.?' and I said, 'Well Henry, I did that so you could have shoes,' and he said, 'Dad, I don't need shoes that badly.'

No one needs shoes that badly. No one.

Dennis Hopper [Late Night With Conan O'Brien via 1Up via Eurogamer]