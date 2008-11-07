Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Why The Hell Dennis Hopper Did That Mario Movie

Calling the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie "utter tripe crap" is being polite. It's much worse than that. Actor Bob Hoskins, who played Mario, has called the movie "the worst" thing he did. Academy Award winner Dennis Hopper, no stranger to utter tripe crap himself, wasn't too pleased with the flick and explained why he did the project in an interview on late night show Conan O'Brien:

I made a picture called Super Mario Bros., and my six-year-old son at the time — he's now 18 — he said, 'Dad, I think you're probably a pretty good actor, but why did you play that terrible guy King Koopa in Super Mario Bros.?' and I said, 'Well Henry, I did that so you could have shoes,' and he said, 'Dad, I don't need shoes that badly.'

No one needs shoes that badly. No one.

Dennis Hopper [Late Night With Conan O'Brien via 1Up via Eurogamer]

Comments

  • Brady Guest

    ..What's going on here?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles