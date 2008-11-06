Why Would You Overclock Your DS?

The XCM Hyper Gear case for your DS Lite isn't just a case. That market's sewn up. No, the XCM Hyper Gear case also doubles as a device that overclocks your DS. Which, of course, doesn't so much improve the handheld's sluggish 3D framerate as it simply speeds up the entire game - video and audio - so you can run it at either 140% or 170% speed. Just in case you need an extra challenge. Or are a big Alvin & the Chipmunks fan.
xcm hyper gear case overclocks your nintendo ds lite [technabob]
