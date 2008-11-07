Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Wii Fit In My Bullet Train Schedule? Oh Yes

If there was any doubt how aggressive the Nintendo advertising machine is in Japan, this should erase it. When I hopped on a bullet train a week or so back, I was surprised to see that the train schedule's front and back covers had been turned into a Wii Fit ad. Usually there are pictures of bullet trains on the front and the back, and I cannot remember ever seeing the space used for advertising. But here ya go! For the curious, hit the jump and see the inside.


Ooooooooooh, TIME TABLES.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles