Wii Fit In My Bullet Train Schedule? Oh Yes

If there was any doubt how aggressive the Nintendo advertising machine is in Japan, this should erase it. When I hopped on a bullet train a week or so back, I was surprised to see that the train schedule's front and back covers had been turned into a Wii Fit ad. Usually there are pictures of bullet trains on the front and the back, and I cannot remember ever seeing the space used for advertising. But here ya go! For the curious, hit the jump and see the inside.
Ooooooooooh, TIME TABLES.
