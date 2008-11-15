Wii Music Street Performers

Nintendo seems convinced that people just need to try Wii Music to be enchanted and buy the game. They're so convinced that it seems to have become a major part of their holiday push.

Starting this weekend street performers will be hitting up malls from Atlanta to Los Angeles to hang-out and "perform" on the game for shoppers.

Hit up the jump for the break down of this weekend's stops and the link for next weekend's.

Nov. 15-16

Atlanta: Perimeter Mall Toys "R" Us

Boston: Natick Collection

Chicago: Water Tower Place

Dallas: West Village

Los Angeles: The Commons (Calabasas, Calif.)

New York: South Street Seaport

San Francisco: Stonestown Galleria

Washington, D.C.: The Market Common Clarendon (Arlington, Va.)

