Wii Music Street Performers

Nintendo seems convinced that people just need to try Wii Music to be enchanted and buy the game. They're so convinced that it seems to have become a major part of their holiday push.
Starting this weekend street performers will be hitting up malls from Atlanta to Los Angeles to hang-out and "perform" on the game for shoppers.
Hit up the jump for the break down of this weekend's stops and the link for next weekend's.
Nov. 15-16
Atlanta: Perimeter Mall Toys "R" Us
Boston: Natick Collection
Chicago: Water Tower Place
Dallas: West Village
Los Angeles: The Commons (Calabasas, Calif.)
New York: South Street Seaport
San Francisco: Stonestown Galleria
Washington, D.C.: The Market Common Clarendon (Arlington, Va.)
Wii Street Music [Wii Music]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink