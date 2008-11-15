Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Wii Music Street Performers

Nintendo seems convinced that people just need to try Wii Music to be enchanted and buy the game. They're so convinced that it seems to have become a major part of their holiday push.

Starting this weekend street performers will be hitting up malls from Atlanta to Los Angeles to hang-out and "perform" on the game for shoppers.

Hit up the jump for the break down of this weekend's stops and the link for next weekend's.

Nov. 15-16
Atlanta: Perimeter Mall Toys "R" Us
Boston: Natick Collection
Chicago: Water Tower Place
Dallas: West Village
Los Angeles: The Commons (Calabasas, Calif.)
New York: South Street Seaport
San Francisco: Stonestown Galleria
Washington, D.C.: The Market Common Clarendon (Arlington, Va.)

Wii Street Music [Wii Music]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles